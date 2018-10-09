Hong Kong’s leader said on Tuesday she would defend press freedom, but would not tolerate anyone advocating the city’s separation from China, as her government continued to take flak over its refusal to renew a British journalist’s work visa.

In her first comments on a controversy which erupted last week, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor dismissed as “pure speculation” the suggestion that the refusal was related to Victor Mallet’s involvement in a talk featuring a pro-independence activist.

On Friday, it was revealed the Immigration Department had refused a renewal for Mallet, Asia news editor for the London-based Financial Times. Business leaders raised concerns about the move, warning it could damage Hong Kong’s reputation.

The government gave no reason for the rejection. But many suspect it was linked to Mallet’s role as acting president of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club, where he chaired a talk by Andy Chan Ho-tin, convenor of the now banned separatist Hong Kong National Party (HKNP), in August despite strong objections from the city’s government and Beijing.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Lam said she would “never disclose” details of, or “respond to speculations” on, individual cases.

But, making a “general response to points made in these speculations”, she said: “The two issues are Hong Kong independence and freedom of the press ... The [Hong Kong] government will not tolerate advocacy of Hong Kong independence, which threatens national security, territorial integrity and development interests.”

Asked why Mallet was denied a work visa renewal for hosting a talk, Lam said: “What you’ve said is pure speculation ... As far as entry-and-exit matters, these are matters within Hong Kong’s autonomy under ‘one country, two systems’.”

Hong Kong, as a special administrative region in China, was guaranteed a high degree of autonomy under one country, two systems after it was returned from British rule in 1997.

“In every individual case, the director of immigration will act in accordance with the law … As a rule, we will never disclose – the Immigration Department will not disclose – the individual circumstances of the case,” Lam said. She said she would make no exception.

Lam also declined to explain how journalists could deal with the issue of Hong Kong independence without landing in trouble with the authorities.

“I can’t tell you exactly what journalists should say, or act, or interview, but I can assure you … freedom of expression, freedom of reporting, are core values in Hong Kong,” she said.

“As the chief executive, I and the [Hong Kong] government will safeguard all these rights, as enshrined in the Basic Law.”

Meanwhile, Mallet, who returned to Hong Kong on Sunday, thanked those who participated in two online petitions urging the Hong Kong government to give a full explanation of the visa refusal.

“I am very grateful to all those who have signed this petition, particularly those from Hong Kong, which has been home to our family for a total of more than seven years,” Mallet wrote on his social media page.

A dozen representatives from six journalists’ groups – including the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) – held a rally outside government headquarters in Admiralty on Tuesday. They urged the authorities to give a full explanation, as they submitted a petition with 15,000 signatures. As of 11am on Tuesday, close to 18,000 people had signed the petitions.