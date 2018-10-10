Britain’s Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has called Hong Kong’s refusal to renew a veteran British journalist’s work visa a “politically motivated” move and called on the city’s government to reconsider its decision.

Hunt issued the statement on Tuesday, after Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor broke her silence on the controversy that morning and dismissed as “pure speculation” the widespread assumption that the move was related to Financial Times Asia news editor Victor Mallet’s involvement in a talk featuring an activist calling for the separation of Hong Kong from China.

Lam refused to give the government’s reasons for denying Mallet’s visa, saying she would “never disclose” the details of or “respond to speculation” on individual cases.

Hunt added his voice to a growing global outcry against the decision, saying: “In the absence of an explanation from the authorities, we can only conclude that this move is politically motivated.

“I urge the Hong Kong authorities to reconsider this decision.”

Hunt went on to say that the incident “undermines Hong Kong’s freedom of speech and freedom of the press” and “increases the pressure on the ‘one country, two systems’ framework”, and that he remained “very concerned” about the “unprecedented” incident.

“One country, two systems” is the principal under which Beijing governs Hong Kong, and guarantees the city a high degree of autonomy.

Civic Party lawmaker Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu said the British foreign secretary’s statement meant the Hong Kong government should no longer pretend nothing had happened and should explain the situation promptly.

“The answers by the chief executive and by the Hong Kong government so far are not convincing. [Remaining tight-lipped] would only harm Hong Kong further,” he said.

Yeung said the democrats would ask Lam about the issue during her question and answer session on her policy address in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Lau Siu-kai, vice-chairman of The Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, a semi-official think tank, said Hunt’s comments were “political rhetoric wielded for the political purposes of the Western countries”.

“In Western countries, most of the visa or entry denials are politically motivated, mainly because the applicants are considered a threat to national security or social order,” he said. “Those countries will not give specific explanations either.

“Those countries are just criticising the Hong Kong government because they have to, especially when their relations with China have been increasingly intense.”

From Beijing’s point of view, Mallet didn’t get his visa renewed because he turned Hong Kong into a place that could harm China’s national security

Lau Siu-kai, think tank vice-chairman

Lau said that although the governments in Beijing and Hong Kong had not specified the reasons for the rejection of Mallet’s visa renewal application, “everybody knows why, including the Western countries”.

“From Beijing’s point of view, Mallet didn’t get his visa renewed because he turned Hong Kong into a place that could harm China’s national security,” he said.

“What the central government and the Hong Kong government have done is a price that must be paid for drawing a bottom line to defend national security in the long run. And it was a price better paid now than later.”

Lau dismissed the suggestion that the Hong Kong government should bluntly state that Mallet had been denied a visa because he was considered a security threat.

“On the one hand, it would create new political controversies that can’t be easily capped. And on the other hand, future decisions by the government might be impeded with such a precedent,” he said.

Lau said Mallet's case would not diminish free speech in Hong Kong because “it is the one and only case since Hong Kong was handed over by Britain to China, and I think few cases of the kind will emerge in future because Beijing has shown its heavy hand”.

It was revealed last Friday that the Immigration Department had rejected Mallet’s visa renewal application. The journalist for the London-based Financial Times was given a seven-day visitor’s visa upon his return to Hong Kong from an overseas trip on Sunday.

A day after the American Chamber of Commerce issued a strongly worded statement warning that the visa rejection had sent a “worrying signal”, the Australian consulate in Hong Kong said it was “taking a close interest”.

Lam refused to clarify if the decision was linked to Mallet’s role as acting president of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club, where he chaired a pro-independence talk in August by Andy Chan Ho-tin, convenor of the now banned separatist Hong Kong National Party (HKNP), despite strong objections from local officials and Beijing.

But making a “general response”, she said: “One of the issues is Hong Kong independence. The other is freedom of the press … The government will not tolerate advocacy of Hong Kong independence, which threatens national security, territorial integrity and development interests.”

Asked why Mallet had been denied a work visa renewal for hosting the talk, Lam replied: “What you said is pure speculation … as far as entry and exit matters, these are matters within Hong Kong’s autonomy under one country, two systems.”

“In every individual case, the director of immigration will act in accordance with the law,” she said.

On Tuesday, the Financial Times issued a statement saying it would appeal against the Immigration Department’s decision “in the absence of an explanation from the Hong Kong authorities”.

Under the Immigration Ordinance, an appeal can be taken to the chief executive and her cabinet, the Executive Council, who can “confirm, vary or reverse” the decision.

However, lodging an appeal does not give Mallet the right to remain in the city, which could mean the veteran journalist would have to leave before Sunday.

In a related development, opposition lawmakers announced they would table a motion at a Legco meeting on October 24 to summon Lam, security minister John Lee Ka-chiu or immigration director Erick Tsang Kwok-wai to “give evidence, explain and provide any relevant documents” relating to the visa denial.