Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s policy address 2018: Hong Kong leader lays out plans for housing, health care and more
City chief to face legislature from 11am to deliver her second address, with press conference afterwards
PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 10 October, 2018, 10:51am
UPDATED : Wednesday, 10 October, 2018, 10:53am
Related topics
Welcome to the Post’s live coverage of Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor’s second policy address. Hong Kong’s leader will face the city’s legislature from 11am, with a press conference afterwards.
Lam is to unveil nearly 250 initiatives addressing burning issues such as housing, land supply, health care, elderly care and welfare in her policy blueprint.
