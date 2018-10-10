Hong Kong’s leader vowed to punish separatist attempts more seriously under existing laws amid efforts to cultivate a favourable environment for highly controversial national security legislation.

In her second policy address, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Wednesday pointed to an unprecedented ban imposed last month on the pro-independence Hong Kong National Party (HKNP) as a “strong testimony” to a more concerted crackdown on such advocates.

Lam reiterated the city bore a “constitutional responsibility” to pass legislation for Article 23 of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, to prohibit acts such as treason, secession and sedition.

The government’s last attempt to introduce the legislation was shelved in 2003 after half a million people took to the streets in protest, worried about losing their civil liberties.

“I have stated publicly a number of times that the government will carefully consider all relevant factors, act prudently and continue its efforts to create a favourable social environment for the legislative work,” Lam said on Wednesday of an Article 23 restart.

“Yet it does not suggest that we will turn a blind eye to the acts violating the constitution [of China] and the Basic Law, attempting to secede from the country and endangering national security.

“The fact that the secretary for security took actions last month by applying the Societies Ordinance bears a strong testimony to the above.”

The ban on the HKNP was gazetted and took effect on September 24, with Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu stating the party had taken concrete actions to realise its objective of separating Hong Kong from China. Lee cited the Legislative Council election bid of its convenor, Andy Chan Ho-tin, as an example.

Under the ban, any association with the HKNP, ranging from membership and donation to participation in its activities, could land a person in jail for up to three years.

Many observers and critics have warned that the ban could pose a threat to the city’s freedoms. Some legal experts have countered the ban targeted the party and no one else.

Lam acknowledged the security minister’s decision had stoked “extensive public concern and intense discussion” about Article 23 legislation.

We won’t turn a blind eye to actions violating national security

Chief Executive Carrie Lam

“I will listen to these views earnestly and explore ways to enable Hong Kong society to respond positively to this constitutional requirement,” she said.

The chief executive later clarified that while no timetable had been established for Article 23 legislation, the events of “the past 12 months” meant those promoting separatism would face sterner consequences.

“It is necessary to make it clear to the public that we won’t turn a blind eye to actions violating national security, and we won’t shy from using the existing and effective laws to handle those actions.”

Before Lam delivered her address on Wednesday, four pro-democracy lawmakers protesting the government’s recent decision to deny British journalist Victor Mallet a work visa renewal were expelled from the Legco chamber.

Mallet, Asia news editor for the Financial Times, chaired a talk on independence that Chan gave at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in August. The journalist must exit the city by the end of this week as he was only granted a seven-day stay as a tourist upon returning from Thailand last Sunday.

In a message aimed at opposition lawmakers, the chief executive spelt out a bottom line.

“I would not harbour an unrealistic wish that all our political parties or members of this council share the same political stance, yet so long as the principle of ‘one country’ is not compromised, there should be plenty of room for collaboration,” Lam said.

To deepen integration between Hong Kong and the mainland, Lam announced she would chair a high-level steering committee set up to coordinate matters relating to the city’s participation in the “Greater Bay Area” – the Chinese government’s scheme for an integrated economic and business hub.

Under Beijing’s plan, Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in neighbouring Guangdong province would be turned into a financial and innovation powerhouse to rival Silicon Valley.

Lam said the committee would comprise all her administration’s secretaries and bureau directors. A special office and a commissioner would be appointed under the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau to implement the relevant work.