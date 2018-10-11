Hong Kong’s leader said on Thursday she needed to make tough decisions for the city’s future as she fielded questions over the controversial land reclamation plans unveiled in her second policy address.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor also said she was braced for her blueprint for the future to face criticism.

“[Dissatisfaction] was expected,” Lam said on a radio programme. “But I can say seriously that … it needs long-term planning to deal with major issues. If I did not raise them in my second address, they were unlikely to be done in my term.”

A showpiece of Lam’s policy address, announced on Wednesday, was a massive new project dubbed “Lantau Tomorrow Vision”, which would cost up to HK$500 billion to create of a new metropolis spanning about 1,700 hectares on a group of artificial islands to the east of Lantau Island. The islands would house up to 1.1 million people in the next 20 to 30 years.

Critics questioned whether it was too costly to reclaim such a large piece of land, but Lam countered that those who suggested Hong Kong did not need more land lacked confidence in the city’s future.

“A lot of economic, social and livelihood measures need the support of land,” Lam said.

In a reference to the British colonial government’s port and airport development strategy in the late 1980s, Lam said: “You could say that our plan is similar to the rose garden plan 30 years ago, but our financial ability and confidence in Hong Kong is much stronger than 30 years ago … As the chief executive, I have the energy and determination to create a better future for Hong Kong.”

One caller said Lam would be “wasting the city’s fiscal reserve on land reclamation”, if her government continued to allow up to 150 one-way permit holders to immigrate from mainland China to Hong Kong every day.

Lam said the one-way permit was issued for mainland Chinese people to reunite with their families.

“Why do we have to keep them out? For housing on reclaimed land, priority will be given to residents who have lived in Hong Kong for a long time,” she said.

In a survey by the University of Hong Kong’s public opinion programme on Wednesday, 33 per cent of respondents were satisfied with the policy address, down from last year’s 48 per cent, while 34 per cent were not, compared with 14 per cent last year.

But Lam said it was within her expectation.

“The policy address included many initiatives, many of which were contentious. You can imagine that just one policy initiative could anger 10 per cent of the people,” she said.

In April, a government task force launched a public consultation exercise on land supply, with reclaiming 1,000 hectares of land to the east of Lantau a possible option.

But Our Hong Kong Foundation, a think tank chaired by former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa, counter-proposed in August that 2,200 hectares should be reclaimed in the area.

Lam dismissed the suggestion she came up with the 1,700-hectare plan after reading the foundation’s proposal.

“We invited a lot of our engineers to work on it and [the foundation] also commissioned an engineering consultant to study factors such as shipping routes and the depth of the sea … It’s understandable we came up with similar figures,” she said.

Lam said she had yet to make a decision on the plan, which could be adjusted or amended after future public consultations and lobbying at the legislature.