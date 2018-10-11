Hong Kong’s decision to deny British journalist Victor Mallet’s work visa renewal was an effort to influence news coverage by deciding who gets to stay in the city, US senator Marco Rubio said on Wednesday local time.

Speaking at a press conference on the US Congressional Executive Commission on China’s (CECC) annual report scrutinising human rights conditions in China and Hong Kong, Rubio, also the committee’s co-chairman, cited reports of foreign news agencies being forced to close bureaus in China in the past and said Mallet’s case reflected how similar tactics were now being “extended to Hong Kong”.

“That’s the goal [the Chinese administration] wanted, that’s to be able to influence global coverage by denying access to those who go too far, by continuing to grant access [to journalists] that constrained themselves,” he said.

The CECC report also described the “continued erosion” of Hong Kong’s autonomy in recent years and reiterated calls for the enactment of laws requiring the United States government to review Hong Kong’s human rights conditions before continuing to grant the city its special economic and trade status, a standing not enjoyed by rest of the country.

Asked whether the incident would affect the special status conferred under the US-Hong Kong Policy Act, Rubio cautiously said he would not speculate because “that’s a broader geopolitics decision that needs to be made [by the US government]”.

The Republican senator’s remarks came a day after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor warned that the refusal to renew the Financial Times Asia news editor’s work visa should not be used to threaten changes to the city’s special status amid the escalating US-China trade war.

Although the city’s leader has refused to give the reasons behind the decision, it is widely believed that the move is tied to Mallet’s role in moderating a controversial talk by Hong Kong National Party founder Andy Chan Ho-tin as the acting president of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in August. The separatist party was banned one month later on national security grounds.

Britain, the European Union and the US have all expressed concerns over Mallet’s visa refusal and urged Hong Kong to explain the decision, although Lam has said that the Immigration Department is not obliged to explain individual cases.

No international sanctions have been threatened, but the chief executive warned on Wednesday that any such actions would be “untenable and unfair”.

Lam added on Thursday that there were about 1,300 US companies in Hong Kong, and any sanctions would be against US interests.

On a radio phone-in programme on the same day, a caller asked the chief executive why she would not confirm whether Mallet’s visa had been denied because of his role in Chan’s talk.

The caller, surnamed Wong, said: “Even in MTR [stations], people are told ‘please stand behind the yellow line’ … Can you draw the red line clearer, so that we will not land in trouble in the future by talking to Chan?”

“You are now jeopardising the city and the country’s reputation,” he added.

Lam replied that the government was clear on two bottom lines: “We would absolutely not tolerate any advocacy of Hong Kong’s independence. We drew that untouchable bottom line. On immigration policy, we also need to stand firm on the line that the immigration director will not disclose the rationale behind his decision.”

Separately, the CECC raised the disqualification of lawmakers for improper oath-taking in 2016 and the barring of Agnes Chow Ting of Demosisto from the Legislative Council by-election in March in its report.

“The ‘political screening’ and ultimate disqualification [of Chow and others] … based on their political beliefs, marked a significant setback for pro-democracy forces and called into question their ability to effectively use the existing political system to secure democratic reforms,” the bipartisan committee said.



The panel also pointed to the unprecedented ban on Chan’s HKNP as an example that political space for activists was diminishing.

In addition, the CECC urged the Chinese and Hong Kong governments to restart electoral reform to work towards universal suffrage.

In response, a Hong Kong government spokesperson said the claims of “political screening” were “unfounded accusations” and stressed that the administration had been handling Hong Kong affairs “strictly in accordance” with the law.

Independence advocacy was a “blatant violation” of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, and the government had repeatedly stated there was no room for independence, the spokesperson added, without specific reference to the banned HKNP.

“The HKSAR Government reiterates that foreign legislatures should not interfere in any form in the internal affairs of the HKSAR,” the spokesperson said.

Additional reporting by Tony Cheung