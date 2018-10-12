The British journalist whose work visa was denied by the Hong Kong government is about to leave the city.

Financial Times Asia news editor Victor Mallet posted a photo taken at the airport departure hall on Twitter on Friday morning, though he did not reveal his destination.

“See Twitter,” Mallet said via text message in response to questions from the Post. He remained tight-lipped on whether he hoped to return or what his next move would be.



The Hong Kong Immigration Department’s decision not to renew Mallet’s work visa sparked major controversy and concern over press freedom in the city.

In a statement to the Post, the British Chamber of Commerce stressed Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms including speech, expression, information and rule of law are “core features” of Hong Kong’s special status under China’s governing principle of “one country, two systems” and key to being an international business centre.

The Chamber, stating that it firmly supported Hong Kong’s special status as part of China, cited the government’s own survey of international business in 2017 to prove the point, as freedom of information ranked second overall among factors for foreign companies in choosing Hong Kong to run their businesses.

“The maintenance and upholding of these freedoms – in practice as well as in word – is vital to Hong Kong’s continued business success and to its reputation as the region’s leading business centre,” the Chamber said.

Mallet had returned to the city from Bangkok on Sunday evening and was questioned upon arrival, receiving only a seven-day visitor visa, valid until the coming Sunday. British tourists are normally allowed to stay in the city for up to six months.

The Hong Kong government has repeatedly declined to explain the grounds for rejecting his application, citing a general practice by the immigration authority not to discuss such decisions. The move however was linked to Mallet’s chairing of a controversial lunch talk at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in August. The veteran journalist was the acting president of the press club at the time.

A source with knowledge of the situation told the Post that Mallet’s colleague at the newspaper had held a farewell gathering for him during the week.

Mallet had been intending to leave Hong Kong for his next assignment in several months and is on holiday, but the visa issue had forced him to depart sooner than planned. He has worked in the city for more than seven years, from 2003 and since 2016.

The source said the veteran editor was likely to have no immediate plans to return to Hong Kong in the near future.

The Financial Times has declined to comment.

Speaking on a RTHK radio programme on Friday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor reiterated that it was the Immigration Department’s decision not to renew Mallet’s work visa, and that it would not disclose the reasons.

Asked if the Beijing government was involved in the decision, Lam said: “Immigration matters, exit and entry matters, are matters for the Hong Kong SAR government. I said that the director of immigration in each and every of the cases will apply the law, the policy and look at the circumstances of the case.”

“I said in each and every case the Immigration Department and the government included will consistently not disclose the reason for why a visa is granted or not granted,” she said.

In a reference to Mallet, Lam added that “since the particular case is likely to come forward for an appeal to the chief executive in council, I cannot comment”.

Additional reporting by Tony Cheung