Ousted lawmaker Lau Siu-lai’s hopes of reclaiming her seat in the legislature at a by-election next month have been dashed, after the government ruled her candidacy invalid on Friday night.

The decision by the returning officer came just hours after labour rights activist Lee Cheuk-yan, handed in his nomination papers, to act as a “plan B” in case Lau was disqualified.

Analysts believed the latest development would further hamper the pro-democracy bloc’s chances in the November 25 poll, in the Kowloon West constituency.

Lau said on Friday morning she had received no questions from the returning officer, despite the High Court ruling that poll staff must give applicants a “reasonable opportunity” to address any concerns.

Philip Dykes, chairman of the Bar Association, said a lack of inquiries from the returning officer would contradict that ruling. He said the returning officer would have to put questions to the applicant, even if they think they have an obvious case.

“It’s a basic procedural fairness. If you don’t do [the inquiry], the decision maker could make a factual mistake before you make a final decision,” Dykes said.

Lau was unseated from the Legislative Council last year for her improperly taken oath. When swearing in in October 2016, she spaced out each word of her pledge by a few seconds, taking more than 10 minutes to finish.

As she prepared for the by-election, Lau ditched previous calls for the city’s self-determination and reiterated she never supported the notion of breaking away from China.



She becomes the ninth person in Hong Kong to be barred from running in a Legco election since 2016. In January, the government banned young activist Agnes Chow Ting from running in a March by-election because her party, Demosisto, advocated self-determination.

