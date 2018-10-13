Hong Kong’s leader said on Saturday there was “no room for inclusion” in the city for anyone who advocated for self-determination or independence, and those that did could never be its lawmakers.

Reinforcing her stance that there could be no compromise on the subject, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor dropped her latest political bombshell just hours after the government banned ousted opposition politician Lau Siu-lai from running for a seat in the Legislative Council.

Pointing to her political masters in Beijing, Lam said her uncompromising approach was based on her “dual responsibility” to Hong Kong, and the central government.

Lau was banned on Friday, on the grounds that she had once advocated for self-determination for Hong Kong, and electoral officers are not convinced she has changed those beliefs, despite her statements to the contrary.

The decision sparked an outcry from pan-democrats, and more than 11,000 Hongkongers had signed a petition in protest in less than 24 hours.

Speaking on a radio programme on Saturday, Lam said the decision of the returning officer was made in accordance with the electoral laws, and the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

“[A person who upholds] independence, self-determination as a choice [of the city] shall not aspire to be a lawmaker,” she said.

The chief executive rejected the accusation that Lau was being banned from running for office “for life”, and said the decision was for just one election.

The returning officer appointed by the Electoral Affairs Commission, Franco Kwok Wai-fun, cited

remarks Lau made two years ago, when she issued a joint declaration with political party Demosisto and Eddie Chu Hoi-dick calling for “democratic self-determination”.

The declaration also called for keeping open the option for independence, and Kwok argued that Lau had not genuinely changed her stance, even though she stopped calling for self-determination in preparation for the Kowloon West by-election on November 25.

Asked why Lau was barred, even if she had changed her stance, Lam said it was a matter of being satisfied that a person had truly changed their views.

“We could change our stance made yesterday, every day. But the key is whether the returning officer is convinced [by that change], when they rule in accordance with the law,” she said.

In a second radio appearance, Lam was pressed on how she could convince the public the government was inclusive, a claim she made in her second policy address, when Lau’s disqualification, and the expulsion of Victor Mallet, the Asia news editor of the Financial Times, might suggest otherwise.

In response, Lam said inclusion came with conditions. “It is not touching the bottom line of the ‘one country’,” she said. “As the chief executive, I bear dual responsibility. I am responsible to both the Hong Kong [people] and the central government.”

She said there was “no room for inclusion”, for those who backed self-determination and independence of the city.

Lau is the ninth person in Hong Kong to be barred from running in a Legco election since 2016. In January, the government banned Demosisto activist Agnes Chow Ting from running in a March by-election, because of her party’s advocacy of self-determination.

Before the ban on Lau and Chow, other disqualified candidates had touched a more obvious red line by calling for independence.

But, earlier this year, senior mainland official Li Fei, and former director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Wang Guangya, said calling for either the city’s self-determination, or independence, contravened the Basic Law.

Bruce Lui Ping-kuen, senior lecturer at Baptist University, said the ruling showed that the government had no room to deviate from the red line drawn by Beijing, calling it a sign of “mainlandisation”.

“In the mainland, the stripping of one’s political rights last for a long period of time,” Lui said. “I believe it would be very difficult for those who had called for self-determination to join any future election.”

He suggested lawmaker Eddie Chu could be barred from running in the next citywide Legislative Council elections in 2020.

An official for the United States government said they were concerned by reports that Hong Kong’s election laws have not been applied consistently across all candidate applications, resulting in the disqualification of candidates from standing for election.

“We believe that an open society, with the highest possible degree of autonomy and governed by the rule of law, is essential for Hong Kong’s continued stability and prosperity,” the official said.

Additional reporting by Alvin Lum