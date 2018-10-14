Hong Kong would still need to reclaim land even if other options for land supply were successfully adopted, the city’s leader said on Sunday, doubling down on the controversial method raised in her policy address.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said a proposed metropolis east of Lantau Island could become Hong Kong’s third central business district, after Central and Kowloon East.

She was referring to her plan titled “Lantau Tomorrow Vision” rolled out in her policy blueprint on Wednesday. The project centres on building a residential and business hub on 1,700 hectares of reclaimed land, which could house 1.1 million people.

A government source estimated the development could cost up to HK$500 billion.

Speaking on a TV programme, Lam was responding to critics’ who suggested alternatives to land reclamation, which is seen as costly and environmentally harmful. Other options put up included developing 1,000 hectares of private farmland, or about 1,300 hectares of brownfield sites – degraded agricultural land occupied by businesses like car parks or recycling yards – in the New Territories.

Lam said: “It cannot be calculated like that. There are uncertainties ... [development on some sites] may be stalled by opposition, while we may need to reduce the area of others.”

She added that although the government-appointed Task Force on Land Supply had yet to present its findings on a recently concluded public consultation exercise, it had informed her that authorities “cannot wait any more” on tackling the city’s land shortage.

“They noted that ... we must adopt multiple means at the same time. So I am not only adopting one, but multiple means,” Lam said, citing her plans to also include developing brownfield sites.

So I am not only adopting one, but multiple means

Carrie Lam, chief executive

The chief executive added that the government’s goal was to create a land bank to address Hong Kong’s social and economic needs.

“The suggestions that [my] land supply and reclamation plans are ‘burning up the city’s fiscal reserve’, ‘pouring money into the sea’ and ‘benefiting developers’ ... are not true,” Lam said, adding that it should not be “shocking” that the government wanted to reclaim 1,700 hectares of land in the next 20 to 30 years.

In the policy address, Lam also proposed a “land share” scheme to invite developers to hand part of their farmland to the government to tap into a potential 1,000 hectares in the New Territories.

In exchange, developers would be allowed to increase development density and receive quicker approval for projects, but at least 60 to 70 per cent of the extra floor area would be used for affordable public housing.

Critics questioned if such a plan could lead to collusion between the government and developers, and whether developers owning multiple plots in an area would benefit disproportionately by sharing only a small portion of their farmland with the government.

But Lam said authorities would not let that happen.

“Do you think the government would easily accept such a plan from a developer?” she said. Citing the Land and Development Advisory Committee, a group set to be a gatekeeper for the scheme, Lam said there were checks and balances in place, such as non-official members on the body, to ensure no abuse of the system.

But the Post has found that the committee chairman and three non-official members have links to private developers or own farmland through companies.

Lam said to address public concern, the government could “think about appointing fewer professionals and more representatives” of society to the body.