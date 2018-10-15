Several members of a pro-independence student group and dozens of their supporters gathered outside the US consulate in Hong Kong on Sunday evening to urge the United States to take action against local officials who had “betrayed the city” in its democratic development.

Waving placards with slogans such as “Free Hong Kong” and “Hong Kong is not China,” the group of about 100 marchers, led by Wayne Chan Ka-kui, convenor of the Students Independence Union, made their way to the consulate in downtown Hong Kong after having taken part in a separate protest at the nearby government headquarters over land reclamation.

Chan had invited protesters to join him and his group to submit a petition to the consulate, in a plan announced on Saturday.

En route to the consulate, police officers warned the group that their protest had not been approved in advance and the participants might be prosecuted for unlawful assembly.

On reaching the US mission on Garden Road, Central, the marchers refused to use a designated protest zone set up by police, instead gathering outside the main entrance.

Chan said they would remain there until they could submit their petition to a consulate official.

The consulate, which is closed at weekends, opens at 8am on Monday.

In the petition letter, Chan urged the US Congress to quickly pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act as a means to sanction government officials who had impeded the development of democracy in the city, including leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor.

US lawmakers proposed the act in 2016 following the disappearance of five booksellers in the city the previous year. The legislation would establish punitive measures against government officials in Hong Kong or mainland China who suppressed basic freedoms in the city.

Chan also called on the US to freeze the wealth of Hong Kong officials who had assets in the country.

About an hour into their protest at 8pm, dozens remained outside the consulate with police repeatedly warning them that their gathering was an unlawful assembly.

In response, Chan and the others claimed the rally had already ended and the ensuing protests were all individual actions.

As of 11pm, several protesters remained in front of the main entrance, with dozens of their supporters nearby. Police officers stood guard at a cordoned off zone in front of the entrance with others standing by in the area.

Last month, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu made the unprecedented decision to ban the pro-independence Hong Kong National Party on the grounds it was a threat to national security and public order. Lam has warned that she will not tolerate independence advocacy.

On Saturday, she said there was “no room for inclusion” in Hong Kong for anyone who backed self-determination or independence, and those who did could never be lawmakers.

That came just hours after the government banned an opposition politician from running for a seat in the Legislative Council on the grounds she had once supported self-determination.

Earlier on Sunday, thousands joined a rally from Causeway Bay to the government headquarters to protest against a proposal unveiled by Lam last week to build a residential and business hub on 1,700 hectares of reclaimed land, which could house 1.1 million people, to the east of Lantau Island.

Critics of the scheme say it is too costly and environmentally damaging.