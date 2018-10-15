Ousted Hong Kong lawmaker Lau Siu-lai on Monday hinted she would launch a legal challenge against the city’s government after being banned from running for a seat in the legislature.

Her comments came as Britain and the European Union weighed into a furore over the disqualification by calling on Hong Kong officials to respect the right to stand for election.

Electoral authorities had “brutally” violated fair procedure by not allowing her to respond to accusations she supported Hong Kong’s “self-determination” before making their decision to bar her from a November by-election, Lau said.

On Friday an electoral officer ruled Lau had not sufficiently “disassociated herself” from previous comments she made advocating such a position.

Her ban came amid increasingly stringent efforts by officials to crack down on separatist activity.

“I’m seeking legal opinion ... Even though [a legal challenge] may eventually only be academic, we still have to respond to the government’s ruthless decision,” Lau said on a radio show.

A source close to Lau confirmed the lawmaker had made up her mind to file a court petition against the officer’s decision. However, the move could only be made after the November poll.

Lau had planned to target the seat representing Kowloon West constituency. She previously held a seat in the Legislative Council but was last year removed over an improper oath of office after a long legal battle.

The Electoral Affairs Commission officer who issued Friday’s block claimed he was not convinced Lau had altered her beliefs.

The decision made her the ninth person since 2016 to be barred from running in Hong Kong polls.

The EU and Britain on Monday said the right to stand for election should be respected.

“Barring candidates ... because of their political beliefs is in contradiction with the right to stand for election without unreasonable restrictions,” a spokeswoman for the EU’s Hong Kong office said.

A spokeswoman for the British consul general said the country was “concerned about the rejection of Lau Siu-lai’s nomination”, and the right to stand for election was a fundamental one enshrined in Article 26 of the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution.

The US Department of State on Saturday expressed concern that election laws had not been applied consistently across all candidate applications.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor dismissed suggestions Lau could be banned “for life”, but said anyone advocating self-determination or independence could never become a lawmaker.

Lau argued she had merely proposed the city had the right to amend the Basic Law to achieve greater autonomy in political rights and public finances.

“The Basic Law has prescribed procedures for amendments. The electoral officers only cherry-picked words [from me] that favoured a ban,” Lau said.

Hong Kong’s High Court previously ruled that officials must give poll contenders a “reasonable opportunity” to address any concerns before reaching a decision on eligibility. Lau said she had prepared a defence against doubts about her views but had not been given a chance to air it.

Several legal experts, including Bar Association chairman Philip Dykes and University of Hong Kong scholar Eric Cheung Tat-ming, said the ban violated the court ruling and was unfair to Lau.

But Ronny Tong Ka-wah, a senior counsel and adviser to Lam, saw no issue with the decision and said it was ultimately the officer’s call.

“Giving Lau a chance to respond would certainly make the matter less controversial, but it does not mean the decision itself was wrong,” Tong said on the same radio programme.

“One cannot really say there was an unfair procedure, because whether a candidate has pledged to uphold the Basic Law is an objective decision made by the returning officer.”

Tong would not speculate on whether other legislators, such as Eddie Chu Hoi-dick, who have previously spoken out for self-determination, would also be barred. Electoral authorities would need to consider Chu’s speeches and actions during his term of office in Legco, Tong said.

Chu earlier insisted he would not alter his stance and Hongkongers should have the right to “self-determination” concerning the city’s constitutional arrangements.