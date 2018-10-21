Head of Chinese government’s liaison office in Macau dies in fall from home

The head of the Chinese central government’s liaison office in Macau has died in a fall from his home, Beijing authorities said on Sunday morning.

Zheng Xiaosong had been “suffering from depression”, according to a statement issued by the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, which is based in Beijing.

The 59-year-old took up the post of director last year.

In a brief press release, the Beijing office said Zheng “died on Saturday from a fall from his Macau residence ... because he suffered from depression”.

“Leaders of the central government have entrusted comrades from the organisation department and the HKMAO to travel to Macau and send condolences to Zheng’s family,” the press release said.

No further details were given on Zheng’s condition before his death.

According to the liaison office in Macau, Zheng had been on duty the day before his death. He had met representatives of a think tank in Macau at his office.

Zheng was involved in talks in the 1990s between Britain and China on political reform in Hong Kong in the run-up to the transfer of sovereignty in 1997.

Between 1993 and 1996 he was secretary to Jiang Enzhu, a former deputy director of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.