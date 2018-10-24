The first cars and buses started crossing the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge on Wednesday morning, as the long-delayed mega project finally swung into action.

The 55km bridge, the world’s longest sea crossing, was officially opened by President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

At 8.40am, more than 20 vehicles had been queuing at the SkyCity Interchange near the airport to proceed to the entrance of the Hong Kong Port. Fewer than 10 police officers were managing the traffic.

Some cross-boundary coaches had already arrived at the port with excited passengers taking selfies at the immigration clearance building with a waveform roof meant to signify the flow of people.

Supporters have said the crossing will create opportunities and benefits under the “Greater Bay Area” – a national scheme linking 11 southern Chinese cities into an integrated economic and business hub – by putting the three cities within an hour’s drive of each other.

Hong Kong-based travellers may opt to use local transport to reach the port at city’s end of the bridge, before using a port-to-port shuttle bus for the cross-border journey and changing again to local services on the other side.

Alternatively, intercity coach services will connect downtown areas of Hong Kong directly with Zhuhai and Macau, avoiding the need for changes in Hong Kong.

But due to the short-notice announcement of the opening, last Friday, it is estimated cross-boundary coach operators will only offer about 50-60 per cent of 400 planned daily round trips between the three cities.

Eddie Choi, assistant general manager for Eternal East Cross-Border Coach Management, the city’s leading cross-border bus company, said that due to the rush they could only run about half of the 50 planned round trips to Zhuhai on Wednesday, with about 50 per cent to 60 per cent of tickets sold.

“We don’t have enough time to make manpower preparations and promote our new service. But we’ve received a lot of inquiries from customers,” he said.

However, cross-border transport bosses were upbeat about the bridge’s benefits, as it would carve out a new market by connecting the city to western Guangdong province, which is beyond the reach of high-speed rail.

Chan Man-keung, a spokesman for One Bus Hong Kong Macau, which provides a fleet of 19 coaches running between Kwun Tong and the gambling hub, said the company could only do a trial run on Wednesday. “We run into a computer glitch when we try to adjust the date for ticket sales. Now we can only formally operate our service from October 25,” he said.

Construction on the Hong Kong section of the bridge started in 2011 and it was originally scheduled to open in 2016. But it was plagued by problems such as workplace accidents, a corruption investigation, technical obstacles and budget overruns. Hong Kong’s bill for the project snowballed to HK$120 billion (US$15.4 billion), including the costs of related infrastructure.