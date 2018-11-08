A Chinese dissident author’s public appearances at a Hong Kong arts venue have been cancelled days after he revealed several publishers in the city had refused to print the Chinese version of his latest novel, which is critical of the mainland and its leadership.

Ma Jian, 65, told the Post in an email from London on Thursday he had just learned that Tai Kwun – an arts and heritage centre located at the former Central police compound – had cancelled his two events there.

Ma was one of 45 writers invited to the International Literary Festival, running at the venue from November 2 to 11. He was supposed to attend a panel discussion and give a solo talk to introduce his book, China Dream, from 5pm to 8pm on Saturday.

“The festival organisers still want my events to go ahead, so they are having to look for alternative venues,” Ma said.

The Post has contacted Tai Kwun and the festival organiser for comment. Jointly revitalised by the Hong Kong Jockey Club and the government, Tai Kwun is managed by non-profit operator Jockey Club CPS Limited.

Ma revealed on November 1 on Twitter he was unable to have the Chinese-language version of China Dream published in Hong Kong. The author’s six previous novels – which are banned on the mainland and led to his exile – were all published in the city.

The English version of the novel was launched last week in Britain.

In his email on Thursday, the writer said he had approached several publishers last year, and all declined or failed to respond except “one brave publisher [who] was eager to bring the book out”.

But that publisher required Ma to make several edits, including changing the name of a character called “Xi Jinping” – a reference to China’s president.

Ma agreed to the changes but the publisher pulled out at the last minute.

My new novel, China Dream, is published today in the UK! Translated, as always, by Flora Drew. Impossible to publish in China, of course. But now even Hong Kong publishers are too afraid to bring out the Chinese original - the first time that's happened to one of my books. pic.twitter.com/mg6ItVfdSX — 马建 Ma Jian (@majian53) November 1, 2018

“He said it was clear to them that even if he published it, no bookseller in Hong Kong would dare sell it,” the author said. “I don’t blame the publishers. Their fears are understandable… they might be closed down or end up sharing the same fate as Gui Minhai.”

Gui, a Chinese-born Swede, was one of five Causeway Bay booksellers who went missing in 2015, sparking concerns that they had been kidnapped by mainland agents. They later resurfaced in custody across the border and appeared on state media saying they had gone voluntarily to mainland China.

Ma declined to name the Hong Kong publishers he contacted.



Hong Kong is changing. Soon, it will become indistinguishable from the rest of China

Ma Jian, dissident writer

China Dream revolves around the psychological breakdown of a corrupt Chinese official who becomes increasingly haunted by violent nightmares of his youth during the Cultural Revolution.

“It is a dystopian fable about tyranny, guilt and the erasure of history,” Ma said.

“It is extremely disappointing for me that China Dream hasn’t yet found a publisher [in Hong Kong],” the writer said, adding he still hoped to find one in the city or in Taiwan.

Ma, who lived in Hong Kong for a decade before it was handed back to China from British rule in 1997, remembered the city as “a haven of freedom, where I could write in peace, without fear of censorship or political interference”.

“Hong Kong is changing,” he said. “Soon, it will become indistinguishable from the rest of China.”

Ma was not allowed to travel to the mainland from Hong Kong in 2011, but he said he was not worried about his visit to the city later this week.

“If I am rejected from entering the city or prevented from speaking, it would simply prove that everything I wrote about in China Dream is true,” he said.