British journalist Victor Mallet denied entry to Hong Kong as tourist

Veteran British journalist Victor Mallet, who was earlier denied a work visa renewal by Hong Kong immigration authorities, was barred from entering the city as a visitor on Thursday evening.

The Post has learned that Mallet was turned away by the city’s immigration authorities after being questioned for nearly four hours. The veteran British journalist was asked about the purpose of his visit and pressed for details about his business and personal meetings in town.

“It’s correct that I have been denied entry even for a visit,” Mallet told the Post via text message. “No explanation given.”

Florence De Changy, president of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC), told the Post that Mallet was hoping to join the group’s board meeting next Saturday.

“He was hoping to come … so he could resign properly,” De Changy said.

Mallet has been the vice-president of the FCC since 2017. It is understood that Mallet’s visit was also related to handing over his duties as Asia news editor.

Mallet was denied a work visa renewal last month. In August, he moderated an FCC event in the city featuring a talk by pro-independence activist Andy Chan Ho-tin, convenor of the National Party. Officials banned the party in September on national security grounds.

The Immigration Department’s decision sparked major controversy and concern over press freedom in the city. It has refused to give any explanation over the move.

Mallet was also grilled by immigration officers when he returned to the city from Thailand last month. He was only given seven days to leave the city last month after his visa refusal, although British tourists are normally granted permission to stay six months.

In response to the development, pro-democracy lawmaker Au Nok-hin said Hong Kong authorities had been unwise in turning Mallet away.

Au noted eight countries expressed concern over human rights in Hong Kong during a recent United Nations review hearing in Geneva.

“Should the Hong Kong government continue with these measures, it will bring consequences worse than what the trade war could do,” Au said.

“It will appear that the city does not have room for free expression.”

Civic Party leader Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu believed Mallet was being treated like an enemy of the city.

“Unless and until a logical explanation is provided, which I am in doubt whether such explanation is at all available, the government is shamelessly harming Hong Kong’s reputation as a free and open city,” Yeung said.

The Post has reached out to the Security Bureau and the Financial Times for comment.

Mallet’s case came hours after Tai Kwun, a heritage turned arts centre, said it cancelled two events by dissident Chinese author Ma Jian on Saturday. The centre said it would not allow the venue to become “a platform to promote political interests of any individual”.

Invited to the International Literary Festival, Ma was supposed to introduce his latest novel, China Dream, which was critical of Beijing.