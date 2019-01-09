Hong Kong’s government on Wednesday unveiled a controversial bill to criminalise abuse of China’s national anthem, which would include giving police more time than usual to investigate offenders and requiring schools to introduce the subject in their curriculum.

The bill, which is to be presented to the Legislative Council on January 23, will give authorities two years to prosecute anyone found to have abused the anthem.

The government said police would need more time to investigate alleged abuses of the song at sporting events and on the internet.

Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip Tak-kuen said the bill would not be used retrospectively to punish anyone who abused the song before it was endorsed by the city’s legislature.

“This legislation is not unique [in having a long prosecution time limit],” Nip said. “We have to consider the effective enforcement of the bill, and it was not too long to allow two years for police investigation.”

The bill also states that the secretary for education will be required to give direction for the inclusion of the national anthem in primary and secondary education, covering subsidised, international and special schools. But the bill did not specify any punishment for schools that refuse to do so.

For lawmakers and principal officials, their swearing-in was included in Schedule 3 of the bill, and means the national anthem will be performed before they take office.

The anthem is not currently played for the swearing-in ceremony at the Legislative Council, which in recent years has been marked by pro-democracy lawmakers protesting, disrupting proceedings or deliberately garbling their oaths.

Six elected legislators were disqualified in 2016 and 2017 over the manner in which they took their oaths.

Asked if lawmakers-elect would be disqualified for not attending the anthem’s performance before their oath-taking, Nip said it would depend on the rationale for not being there.

“If the lawmaker-elect stated before the occasion that his absence would be an expression of a political view, the person who administers the oaths will consider it … in deciding whether the oath was valid,” Nip said.

Although the bill will be presented at Legco later this month, it remains uncertain whether it will be approved before the legislature’s summer recess begins in July.

Some pro-democracy lawmakers have vowed to oppose the bill, while pro-Beijing lawmakers believe the new law should be passed by July.

The bill makes it an offence to wilfully alter or insult the anthem, March of the Volunteers, or to sing it in “a distorted or derogatory” manner.

Proposed punishments for doing so include a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and three years in prison, which are the same penalties for desecrating the Chinese national flag and emblem.

According to a government document submitted to the legislature on Wednesday, officials noted that under the Magistrates Ordinance, authorities usually need to prosecute within six months.

But the government noted that for the national anthem bill, since contraventions may involve “a large crowd of unidentified culprits”, such as at a soccer game, or the use of the internet and social media, it may not be possible for police to complete the investigation before the expiry of the six-month time limit. Therefore, a two-year limit was proposed.

The National People’s Congress Standing Committee initiated the nationwide National Anthem Law in 2017. It was inserted into Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, which meant the local government had to adopt the legislation.