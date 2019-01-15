Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor attempted to deflect the blame for a controversial cutback on elderly welfare payments on Tuesday, pointing the finger at the previous government, headed by her predecessor Leung Chun-ying.



The chief executive also said lawmakers would be acting irresponsibly if they voted down the government’s next budget plan over the issue, which has sparked an outcry from legislators across the political spectrum.

“At the end of the day, the community will be hurt if there isn’t a budget to support the various activities and services of the government departments,” she said.

The government announced last Monday that the age limit for elderly comprehensive social security assistance (CSSA) would be increased from 60 to 65 from February 1.

The move drew heavy backlash from lawmakers, with pan-democrats seeking to vote down the incoming budget plan with the help of pro-government legislators.

Speaking before meeting her advisers from the Executive Council on Tuesday morning, Lam said the change was part of the last policy blueprint published by her predecessor, Leung.

“This policy had originated from the 2017 policy address,” she said.

She explained that the change to the CSSA for the elderly was among other policies aimed at strengthening retirement protection and prolonging citizens’ working life.

Other measures included increasing the subsidy amount and asset limits of the Old Age Living Allowance and providing more career assistance to the elderly.

“Let me reiterate, the current administration cares about the elderly,” Lam said, adding that about 20 per cent of government expenditure – or HK$86 billion (US$11 billion) – was spent on elderly welfare.

Although the age limit for who was considered “elderly” would be changed for the CSSA scheme, the chief executive said other government policies on welfare and housing would not be affected.

Lam added she was merely being factual when she said last week that it was the lawmakers who had approved the change.

“If individual members felt uncomfortable [about the remarks] … then I will be more diplomatic in the future,” she said.

In response to the pan-democrats’ plan to vote down the next budget in the Legislative Council, Lam said it was unreasonable for lawmakers to make up their minds without having seen the contents of the spending plan.

“I don’t think it is a very responsible way of dealing with Legco business,” she said.

With only 25 members in Legco, the pro-democracy camp does not have the numbers to carry out the threat on its own.

Welfare sector lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun said Lam should explain her role during the previous administration in relation to the change to elderly CSSA. Lam had served as chief secretary, Leung’s second in command, during his term as chief executive.



“If Lam thinks the previous government’s decision is flawed, it is up to her to improve it or decide when to implement it,” he said.

Secretary for Finance Paul Chan Mo-po is set to unveil his second budget plan at Legco next month.