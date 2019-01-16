In a rare show of unity, legislators from across Hong Kong’s political divide were set to pass a motion on Thursday calling on the government to shelve its controversial increase in the age threshold for elderly welfare payments.

The non-binding motion will be put to a vote on Thursday morning, after a majority of lawmakers showed their support during the Wednesday debate.

The government announced last Monday that the eligibility age for elderly comprehensive social security assistance (CSSA) would be increased from 60 to 65 from February 1.

The move drew a heavy backlash from lawmakers, especially after Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor expressed shock at the criticism, noting that lawmakers had approved the change, which was among hundreds of measures in the government’s budget last year.

Legislators from both the pro-establishment and pro-democracy camps accused the government of callousness. They extended their criticism on Wednesday, discussing a motion raised by social welfare representative Shiu Ka-chun, urging the government to review the entire CSSA system.

Pan-democrats Au Nok-hin and Fernando Cheung Chiu-hung raised amendments demanding the government shelve the age threshold change.

Leung Che-cheung, of the city’s largest pro-establishment party, the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, raised his own amendments demanding the age threshold stay at 60, among other policy suggestions.

Leung also made a rare criticism of the government, saying it had committed three mistakes in forcing through the policy change.

Carrie Lam points finger at CY Leung government over elderly welfare cuts

“Firstly, the government has ignored public opinion, including opposition from lawmakers who had earlier expressed their views in Legco,” he said.

Leung said the government also evaded proper scrutiny by Legco’s welfare panel and failed to come up with complementary measures to help people between 60 and 64 to find jobs.

“Although there has been fierce opposition inside and outside this chamber, government officials remain rigid and refuse to change, which is infuriating,” he said.

Legislator Leung Che-cheung

Leung added that the party supported the annual budget, to prevent a shutdown of the government, but it would be unfair to suggest that meant it sided with the government on every policy the bill contained.

Kwok Wai-keung, of the pro-Beijing Federation of Trade Unions, echoed that.

“The foundation of the relationship between the executive and legislative branches lies in communication. But this change of age threshold obviously shows there is zero communication,” he said, agreeing with Leung that the government had bypassed Legco panel discussion.

Even lawmaker Abraham Razack, representing the real estate and construction industry, voiced his support for maintaining the welfare benefit for people aged 60 to 64.

“In my 19 years serving in Legco, I haven’t seen such a united front among lawmakers,” the 74-year-old said, urging the government to handle welfare policy with care and compassion.

The Democratic Party’s Lam Cheuk-ting took aim at his former party colleague, welfare minister Law Chi-kwong, saying Law’s well-known intellect might be affecting his judgment.

“With his head full of numbers, he may lack a touch of humanity,” Lam said. “Having a high IQ doesn’t mean one has wisdom in dealing with public policies.”

‘I’m over 60 and work 10 hours a day’: Lam defends raising welfare age limit

Law, sitting in the chamber listening to the debate, will respond to criticism from lawmakers before the motion goes to the vote on Thursday morning. He earlier said it was “almost impossible” for the government to halt the policy change.