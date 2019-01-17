﻿Hong Kong lawmakers set aside political differences on Thursday morning to censure the city’s leader by passing a non-binding motion urging her to shelve a controversial increase in the age threshold for elderly welfare payments.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong suggested lawmakers opposing the unpopular policy were basing their arguments on “myths”, as he ruled out any possibility of revoking the decision to increase the minimum age from 60 to 65 for elderly comprehensive social security assistance (CSSA) payments.

The government announced last Monday that the eligibility age for elderly CSSA would be increased from 60 to 65 from February 1, sparking the current backlash. Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor noted that the change was included in last year’s budget bill, which the Legislative Council passed.

Law eventually saw Thursday’s non-binding motion passed in the legislature by 51-2, with two pan-democrats writing a letter to Lam urging her to listen to the call.

Without showing any sign of shelving the policy, Law said in his speech that remarks made by lawmakers during the debate were filled with “myths”, adding the new policy did not come as a sudden change.

