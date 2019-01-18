The husband of Hong Kong’s justice chief Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah has distanced himself from her to avoid bringing her into a case over illegal structures in his home.

On Friday, top engineer Otto Poon Lok-to, 78, denied he had violated any building rules over a pool at his Villa de Mer property in Tuen Mun. He also dismissed questions on Cheng’s involvement in his prosecution.

Poon repeatedly told reporters: “I don’t know what my wife is doing, my wife doesn’t know what I am doing,” adding later: “Sometimes, your husband or wife won’t tell you things – especially in circumstances like these, what’s there to talk about?

“It’s a straightforward case, I totally believe I’m going to win.”

Sometimes, your husband or wife won’t tell you things – especially in circumstances like these, what’s there to talk about?

Otto Poon, husband of Teresa Cheng

Poon was speaking after his first appearance at Tuen Mun Court, where he stands accused of knowingly commencing, or carrying out building work, without obtaining approval from authorities and consent in writing.

“Not guilty,” Poon said with his hands clasped, when asked to enter a plea.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of a HK$400,000 (US$51,000) fine and two years’ imprisonment, under the Buildings Ordinance, which also states that continued offence would cost a daily fine of HK$20,000.

Prosecutors have gathered six witnesses from the Buildings Department but are expected to call just one, their expert, to testify in court.

Defence counsel Gerard McCoy, who, with his son Kim McCoy, represented Poon, said they would challenge the expertise of the witness.

“The issue is whether what was assembled amounts to a building work,” McCoy explained. “[The expert] never saw the pool at any stage, he purports to give evidence on what is building work.”

Acting Principal Magistrate Ivy Chui Yee-mei adjourned the case for a one-day trial on March 26.

Poon indicated that he would not give evidence.

Last month, David Leung Cheuk-yin, director of public prosecutions, announced a controversial decision to prosecute Poon but not his wife, despite suspected unauthorised structures also found in her neighbouring property.

The city’s top prosecutor said he had consulted independent legal advice from barrister Edwin Choy Wai-bond SC and decided Cheng would not face legal action because there was no reasonable prospect of securing a conviction against her.