A total of 114 people were rounded up in a 22-storey building in Hong Kong during a major police crackdown on illegal gambling on Tuesday.

Shortly before 1pm, more than 170 officers swooped on the gambling dens, raiding the mezzanine floor of Eastway Towers in Shau Kei Wan Main Street East, where nine shops had been turned into mahjong parlours.

Sixty-six men and 48 women, aged 41 to 91, were arrested in the operation.

Police seized 61 mahjong tables and 117 sets of mahjong along with HK$33,000 (US$4,200) in table money and gambling chips.

Eastern district operations officer, Chief Inspector Chan Kit-fung, said initial investigation showed the parlours were run by several syndicates and had been in operation for at least three months.

He said most of their clients were elderly residents in the area. “Some came to play for leisure after taking their grandchildren to school,” he said.

Some came to play for leisure after taking their grandchildren to school

Chief Inspector Chan Kit-fung

Chan added that the parlours operated from 10am to 8pm daily, offering free drinks to customers.

He said the syndicates could pocket up to HK$100,000 a day, with HK$50 to HK$100 charged per person as handling fee or commission for an hour’s session.

To avoid detection, Chan said some of the gambling dens served only regular clients.

The operation was launched after police received information on activities in the building about three months ago.

On Tuesday, officers deployed for the sweep included anti-triad staff and personnel from the Police Tactical Unit.

Authorities called on 15 shops in all, nine of which were found to have been turned into gambling dens. Each unit could house multiple mahjong parlours, with the largest containing 10 such rooms.

Eight people – four men and four women – among the arrested were detained on suspicion of managing gambling establishments while the others were taken in for patronising illegal gambling venues.

Police said the suspected operators were also believed to be triad members.

As of 6pm, they were still being held for questioning and none had been charged.

In Hong Kong, operating a gambling establishment carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail and a HK$5 million fine. Gambling in an illegal establishment carries a maximum penalty of nine months in jail and a HK$30,000 fine.