Hong Kong politician Eunice Yung Hoi-yan on Wednesday became the first sitting legislator to give birth, when her 3kg baby girl was delivered.

In a text message from St Teresa’s Hospital, Kowloon City, the New People’s Party vice-chairwoman said her caesarean section went smoothly.

Her party chairwoman Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee posted a photo of the child on Facebook. She congratulated Yung, 41, and her husband Derek Yuen Mi-chang.

“I just received this photo of the baby. Her facial features are very delicate, and she’s smiling. She’s beautiful and cute. I am sure that she will be a beautiful woman when she grows up,” Ip wrote.

“I will go to the hospital to visit her later and send her my personal blessings. I congratulate Derek and Eunice again, and hope that the baby will stay healthy and energetic.”

Yung previously called on the Legislative Council’s secretariat to increase the number of nursing rooms in the building’s complex, and said she planned to take three weeks off after her baby arrived.

Lawmakers are not Legislative Council employees, but are instead considered residents doing a public service. They do not get the statutory 10 weeks’ maternity leave that other employees do.

Outside the legislature, Yung is a self-employed barrister. She is a relative newcomer to politics, and was largely unknown in political circles until 2015. She won her seat in New Territories East the following year, with 36,183 votes.

Yung tied the knot in August with Yuen, the party’s policy research director and an assistant professor at the University of Hong Kong.