A pro-democracy lawmaker’s bid to rally support for summoning Hong Kong’s justice minister to the legislature was easily defeated on Thursday.

Civic Party lawmaker Dennis Kwok had asked for Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah to present the Legislative Council with all relevant documents and testify about her handling of the case involving former chief executive Leung Chun-ying.

An investigation was launched in 2014 into misconduct allegations against Leung, regarding a HK$50 million payment he received after Australian firm UGL bought DTZ, a property company of which Leung was a director before he took office.

“I hope the minister will think about why citizens still have many doubts,” Kwok said before his motion was put to vote in the chamber.

But the non-binding motion, which required a majority in both the functional and geographical constituencies, failed.

In the geographical constituency, 16 lawmakers voted in support and 16 voted against, while the motion only had nine votes in favour in the functional constituency and 24 against.

After a thorough investigation, the Department of Justice (DOJ) concluded there was not enough evidence to press charges against Leung, and decided not to seek outside legal advice on the matter.

The pan-democrats had questioned if Cheng, who has final say on prosecutorial decisions, deviated from standard practice by not seeking the opinion of independent counsel.

In the past, the department sought outside counsel before it concluded sensitive cases involving former officials, such as former chief executive Donald Tsang Yam-kuen and ex-chief secretary Rafael Hui Si-yan.

Before the vote, Cheng said passing the motion could lead to a trial by public opinion should she then be forced to make elements of the case public.

The justice secretary also said whether a case is sensitive or not was not the sole factor when deciding if the department would seek outside counsel.

“If the DOJ is capable of handling a request for legal advice, and when the case does not involve particularly difficult legal issues or special circumstances … what is the need for seeking external help?” Cheng said.

The justice minister is set to return to Legco next Monday to attend a meeting of the Panel on Administration of Justice and Legal Services, and one hour has been allocated to discuss the DOJ’s prosecution policy.

During Thursday’s debate, pro-establishment lawmaker Abraham Razack said Kwok’s motion was not a waste of time, though he did not believe Cheng had done anything wrong.

“I think it is appropriate for [Kwok] to bring the whole motion … so that we draw an end to the dark clouds hanging over Hong Kong in the name of the UGL and CY Leung saga,” Razack said.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption concluded its investigation into Leung last month, after seeking legal advice from the justice department.

Leung’s case also sparked public concerns that anti-corruption laws were not strong enough when it came to dealing with the city’s leaders.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor has vowed to revise the parts of the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance that cover the top post, after studying any related legal and constitutional issues.

Soon after taking office, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung promised that after completing the study, the government would “initiate the legislative process” as early as possible.

But, more than two years later, Cheung said the study was still in progress and would “report its findings to the Legislative Council” as soon as possible, without touching on legislation.

Lam’s top advisers previously suggested she may fall short of tightening the rules surrounding bribery in her first term of office.

“We’re just hoping for more time to seek a possible proposal,” Cheung said.

Additional reporting by Alvin Lum