A HK$200 (US$25.50) monthly deduction in welfare payments for the able-bodied but unemployed aged 60 to 64 is only a nominal penalty to encourage people to seek work, Hong Kong’s welfare minister has said.

In a bid to quell anger over another twist in a controversial policy change for the elderly, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong said only a small number of people would be affected.

“The so-called HK$200 deduction is just nominal,” Law said on two Saturday radio programmes. “You can imagine, most able-bodied people will try to seek work.”

His comments centred on the latest episode in a wider row between lawmakers and officials over an unpopular change in the age threshold for the elderly Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) scheme.

The change, which will take effect on February 1, means new applicants aged between 60 and 64, who are able-bodied, will get less in welfare payments compared with those 65 or older, and those who are disabled or of ill health.

The move was met with strong opposition from critics, and after the political debacle, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor announced a compromise, with cash supplements making up the HK$1,060 difference between the younger and older age bracket – as long as they find employment.

But on Friday, the government revealed more details to NGOs in a CSSA briefing, sparking further concerns over an employment scheme.

The NGOs said they were told CSSA recipients aged 60 to 64 would be included in the Social Welfare Department’s Support for Self-reliance scheme, under which able-bodied people are required to meet social workers and seek work.

They are also allowed to keep up to HK$2,500 in salary a month, on top of welfare payments.

Should a CSSA recipient miss appointments with their social workers without good reasons for six months, Law said the penalty would kick in.

The same would apply to those refusing to join the scheme.

But Law said he expected less than 30 per cent of CSSA recipients aged 60 to 64 to be able-bodied.

Addressing criticism he had made insensitive remarks over the welfare payment saga, Law said on Saturday he was taken out of context. At the time, citing a longer future lifespan of 120 years, Law said “being 60 is just reaching middle age”.

On the radio programme, he clarified that he was speaking in logical terms, with no political message intended.

Meanwhile, at an event on Saturday, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung denied that the government was forcing people to join the employment scheme.

“Let’s not focus on the HK$200 … the focus should be on encouraging employment,” Cheung, who was Law’s predecessor, said, pointing out that the penalty had always been in place.

Separately, a concern group is set to stage a rally outside the Chief Executive’s Office in Admiralty on Sunday over the changes to the CSSA scheme.

According to CSSA Rights Defence, CSSA recipients aged 60 to 64 are also set to lose one-time subsidies for paying their phone bills, moving homes and for dental care.

The group urged the city’s leader to retract the revisions to the scheme.