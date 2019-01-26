Fewer than one in four Hong Kong youths are willing to work in mainland China’s Guangdong province, a survey has found.

The results, published by the Hong Kong Guangdong Youth Association and the Proactive Think Tank on Friday, also showed that less than one-fifth of respondents were willing to study across the border.

The association’s executive chairman, Eric Fok Kai-shan, said the results showed that local youngsters who had experience of the mainland were more willing to make the move.

“On one hand we have to provide more opportunities for exchange, and at the same time encourage them to start businesses and live on the mainland,” Fok said.

In August last year, the two groups surveyed 809 people aged 15 to 39 to learn about their views on the “Greater Bay Area” – an initiative by Beijing to integrate Hong Kong, Macau and nine Guangdong cities into an innovation hub rivalling Silicon Valley.

While more than half of the interviewees – or 55.9 per cent – knew about the project, many said they would not like to work, study or live in Guangdong.

Only 23.4 per cent said they were willing to pursue work in the province.

The biggest obstacles for respondents were a lack of personal connections, unfamiliarity with the working environment on the mainland, as well as separation from family, the groups said.

Despite the unwillingness to work across the border, the groups also found that more than 40 per cent of Hongkongers thought there would be more opportunities for promotion on the mainland.

The survey also found that only 15.5 per cent said they were willing to continue their education in Guangdong.

People with more experience of the mainland were more willing to make the move.

For instance, 44.5 per cent of those who had studied on the mainland said they would like to work in Guangdong.

The groups also said youngsters were attracted to the more spacious living environment across the border.

Last year, a similar survey by the same groups found that 44.8 per cent of respondents had heard of the Greater Bay Area initiative.

The association was co-founded and is chaired by businessman Ricky Tsang Chi-ming, a delegate to the country’s top political advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.