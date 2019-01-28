Guangdong’s security chief has revealed that President Xi Jinping will visit Macau later this year to celebrate the former colony’s reunification with China, even as provincial authorities rolled out eight operation plans to strike “illegal activities” threatening the nation’s political security.

Li Chunsheng, head of the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department, also disclosed that a communication centre for police forces in the Greater Bay Area would be set up in an islet called Qi’ao in Zhuhai by October, which would handle the security details and operational command for Xi’s trip.

Speaking at a meeting in Guangzhou, where dozens of officials from the city of Maoming discussed the annual report delivered by the provincial governor Ma Xingrui, Li gave a stern warning on a series of threats to China’s political security in 2019, indirectly citing a number of anniversaries, including that for the crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

“In October, a Greater Bay Area police communication centre will be set up in Zhuhai,” Li said. “[Xi] will come and join the celebrations for the 20th anniversary in Macau, where he will deliver an important speech.”

Li was speaking hours after Ma Xingrui, Guangdong’s No 1 official, also said the province would team up with Hong Kong and Macau this year on building joint laboratories to study cutting-edge technologies needed by local industries.

Ma said the province had chosen the development of the Greater Bay Area – a plan to create an international innovation and technology hub in partnership with Hong Kong and Macau – as its top priority for 2019.

Yet such a centre, and the cross-border collaboration of police forces, were not the top priority for him and his peers in 2019, according to Li, who has been overseeing public security in Guangdong for six year.

“We must resolutely defend the country’s political security,” Li said. “Among all types of security, the political security is the most prominent and its two essential parts are the security of our socialist system and the security of the Chinese Communist Party’s regime.”

Li said to defend the security of the party that centres around Xi, and to defend the socialist path were the top priority for public security authorities in 2019, which he described as “a politically significant year”.

“It’s the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China, it’s the 20th anniversary of Macau’s handover, and of course, it’s the anniversary of a series of incidents, which took place 20, 30 and 10 years ago,” Li said, without naming the specific incidents.

“The hostile forces inside China have long marked this year as an important time to implement their plan – which is a vain attempt – to overthrow our system.”

Other than the Tiananmen crackdown in 1989, in April 1999, thousands of members of the Falun Gong spiritual group gathered outside the Communist Party’s headquarters in Beijing to protest against violent treatment by the police, which prompted former president Jiang Zemin to outlaw the group and punish its believers.

Li said Guangdong’s provincial party chief Li Xi had recently organised a special meeting and rolled out eight operation plans to strike “illegal activities that will jeopardise political security”, including strengthening control over universities, the social sciences sector, and the internet.

When asked by the Post on the sidelines of the meeting if Guangdong police would more severely crack down on people who tried to get rid of the internet blockage in mainland China, Li said the police would be targeting the “hostile forces” and “illegal activities that will threaten our system, society and public security”.

“It’s not contradicting the integration [with Hong Kong and Macau],” Li said.