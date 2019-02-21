Chen Shuang, chief executive officer of China Everbright Ltd, at the China Conference at the JW Marriott Hotel in Admiralty. Photo: Nora Tam
The West trusts Hong Kong, it is a unique position the city must not lose, business leaders say at China Conference
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam hails city’s role in China’s ‘soaring success’ over past 40 years
- China Everbright CEO calls for Hong Kong’s position as place where East meets West to be maintained and enhanced
Topic | China Conference
