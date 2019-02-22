Since stepping down as city leader in 2017, Leung Chun-ying has also been made a director of two companies named after mainland development plans. Photo: Sam Tsang
Former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying expected to head international aid foundation thought to be a Beijing-backed soft-power push
- GX Foundation to focus on humanitarian aid, according to former city chief
- Other directors include leaders of state-owned firms, which observers say suggests central government backing
