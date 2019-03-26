Anson Chan Fang On-seng was Hong Kong’s chief secretary before and after its 1997 handover to Chinese rule. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s former No 2 Anson Chan urges Americans who do business in city to protest proposed change in fugitive transfer law
- Concerns must be voiced ‘before it is too late’, she tells the Heritage Foundation think tank in Washington
- Says Hong Kong’s basic freedoms are progressively being whittled away
Hong Kong’s former deputy leader Anson Chan, centre, and lawmakers Dennis Kwok, left, and Charles Mok meeting with National Security Council officials in Washington on Friday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s former chief secretary Anson Chan says leaders need to do a better job assuring world that city remains autonomous
- Chan suggests that Hong Kong’s leaders need to go to Washington and elsewhere and say they, not Beijing, are in charge
