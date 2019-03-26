Channels

Anson Chan Fang On-seng was Hong Kong’s chief secretary before and after its 1997 handover to Chinese rule. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong’s former No 2 Anson Chan urges Americans who do business in city to protest proposed change in fugitive transfer law

  • Concerns must be voiced ‘before it is too late’, she tells the Heritage Foundation think tank in Washington
  • Says Hong Kong’s basic freedoms are progressively being whittled away
Topic |   Anson Chan
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 2:28am, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:17am, 26 Mar, 2019

Anson Chan Fang On-seng was Hong Kong's chief secretary before and after its 1997 handover to Chinese rule. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s former deputy leader Anson Chan, centre, and lawmakers Dennis Kwok, left, and Charles Mok meeting with National Security Council officials in Washington on Friday. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong’s former chief secretary Anson Chan says leaders need to do a better job assuring world that city remains autonomous

  • Chan suggests that Hong Kong’s leaders need to go to Washington and elsewhere and say they, not Beijing, are in charge
Topic |   Hong Kong localism and independence
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 9:14am, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:12pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Hong Kong's former deputy leader Anson Chan, centre, and lawmakers Dennis Kwok, left, and Charles Mok meeting with National Security Council officials in Washington on Friday. Photo: Handout
