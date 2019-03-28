Channels

Li Keqiang said mainland China would welcome people from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan to study and work. Photo: Winson Wong
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang promises greater market access for investors from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan

  • ‘We will keep rolling out policies facilitating the flow of people between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau,’ Li tells Boao Forum
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 5:03pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:28pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gave a speech at the opening ceremony of the annual Boao Forum for Asia in China’s southern Hainan province on Thursday. Photo: Winson Wong
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang talks up ‘steady’ and ‘positive’ economy, as crunch US-China trade war talks kick off in Beijing

  • Speaking at Boao Forum for Asia, China’s premier remained upbeat about the Chinese economy as he promised further relaxation of foreign investment rules
  • Comments came as US and Chinese negotiators began two days of talks in Beijing in an effort to end the trade war
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

Cissy Zhou  

Liu Zhen  

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 1:35pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:53pm, 28 Mar, 2019

