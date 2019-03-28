Li Keqiang said mainland China would welcome people from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan to study and work. Photo: Winson Wong
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang promises greater market access for investors from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan
- ‘We will keep rolling out policies facilitating the flow of people between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau,’ Li tells Boao Forum
Greater Bay Area
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gave a speech at the opening ceremony of the annual Boao Forum for Asia in China’s southern Hainan province on Thursday. Photo: Winson Wong
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang talks up ‘steady’ and ‘positive’ economy, as crunch US-China trade war talks kick off in Beijing
- Speaking at Boao Forum for Asia, China’s premier remained upbeat about the Chinese economy as he promised further relaxation of foreign investment rules
- Comments came as US and Chinese negotiators began two days of talks in Beijing in an effort to end the trade war
