Illustration: Henry Wong
Politics

Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam has revised her mainland China extradition proposal to mollify businesses, but will she pay a price?

  • The government has exempted nine economic crimes from a list of extraditable offences in the face of pressure from the business community
  • Lam might have averted a crisis by watering down the bill, but was it worth it?
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 8:00am, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:30am, 29 Mar, 2019

Illustration: Henry Wong
Secretary for Security John Lee and Chief Executive Carrie Lam have moved to allay fears surrounding the proposed extradition agreement. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

The gruesome Taiwan murder that lies behind Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s extradition push

  • Suspect in death of pregnant Hongkonger killed on holiday cannot stand trial because there is no agreement between two places
  • Backlash from business community means plan has been watered down, but doubts remain at home and abroad
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 7:00am, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:26am, 27 Mar, 2019

Secretary for Security John Lee and Chief Executive Carrie Lam have moved to allay fears surrounding the proposed extradition agreement. Photo: Sam Tsang
