Illustration: Henry Wong
Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam has revised her mainland China extradition proposal to mollify businesses, but will she pay a price?
- The government has exempted nine economic crimes from a list of extraditable offences in the face of pressure from the business community
- Lam might have averted a crisis by watering down the bill, but was it worth it?
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Illustration: Henry Wong
Secretary for Security John Lee and Chief Executive Carrie Lam have moved to allay fears surrounding the proposed extradition agreement. Photo: Sam Tsang
The gruesome Taiwan murder that lies behind Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s extradition push
- Suspect in death of pregnant Hongkonger killed on holiday cannot stand trial because there is no agreement between two places
- Backlash from business community means plan has been watered down, but doubts remain at home and abroad
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Secretary for Security John Lee and Chief Executive Carrie Lam have moved to allay fears surrounding the proposed extradition agreement. Photo: Sam Tsang