Guangdong police officers hand over three robbery suspects to their counterparts in Hong Kong last July. Photo: Edward Wong
AmCham still has concerns about Hong Kong’s extradition agreement with mainland China, despite efforts to water it down

  • City’s most influential American business network says it appreciates efforts to relax plan by wiping nine economic crimes from list but argues it is not enough
  • Chamber urges government to consider alternative and ‘more narrowly tailored means’ to address any urgent extradition-related issues
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 11:30am, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:34pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Guangdong police officers hand over three robbery suspects to their counterparts in Hong Kong last July. Photo: Edward Wong
Illustration: Henry Wong
Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam has revised her mainland China extradition proposal to mollify businesses, but will she pay a price?

  • The government has exempted nine economic crimes from a list of extraditable offences in the face of pressure from the business community
  • Lam might have averted a crisis by watering down the bill, but was it worth it?
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam  

Published: 8:00am, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:30am, 29 Mar, 2019

Illustration: Henry Wong
