Guangdong police officers hand over three robbery suspects to their counterparts in Hong Kong last July. Photo: Edward Wong
AmCham still has concerns about Hong Kong’s extradition agreement with mainland China, despite efforts to water it down
- City’s most influential American business network says it appreciates efforts to relax plan by wiping nine economic crimes from list but argues it is not enough
- Chamber urges government to consider alternative and ‘more narrowly tailored means’ to address any urgent extradition-related issues
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Illustration: Henry Wong
