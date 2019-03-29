Chief Executive Carrie Lam shows off a pamphlet on the proposed Lantau Tomorrow Vision project in 2018. This week, Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong described Lam as “proactive”. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘You should all learn from her’: Beijing tells Hong Kong’s top officials they should be more like ‘role model’ Carrie Lam
- Wang Zhimin hails city’s chief executive in meeting with 200 senior government officials
- Director of liaison office cites President Xi Jinping’s praise for ‘courageous’ Lam
Topic | Carrie Lam
Chief Executive Carrie Lam shows off a pamphlet on the proposed Lantau Tomorrow Vision project in 2018. This week, Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong described Lam as “proactive”. Photo: Dickson Lee