Victor Fung of the Fung Group on Friday at the 2022 Foundation Business Forum on: “Creating the Greater Bay Area of the Future - Opportunities for Hong Kong” at Renaissance Harbour View Hotel in Wan Chai. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong business leaders offer vision for Greater Bay Area: cut red tape and bank on technology
- The 2022 Foundation, a think tank, set out 50 recommendations to push forward the national project which aims to rival Silicon Valley by 2035
Topic | Technology
Victor Fung of the Fung Group on Friday at the 2022 Foundation Business Forum on: “Creating the Greater Bay Area of the Future - Opportunities for Hong Kong” at Renaissance Harbour View Hotel in Wan Chai. Photo: Dickson Lee