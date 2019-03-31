Chief Executive Carrie Lam has been urged to ditch her proposed extradition plan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Threat of torture and intimidation are just two of the reasons Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam should drop her extradition proposals, Amnesty International says
- Human rights groups send open letter to Hong Kong’s chief executive urging her end plan
- Hong Kong Human Rights Monitor, and Human Rights Watch join Amnesty in expressing fears extradition could be used to intimidate critics
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
