Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Occupy co-founders Chan Kin-man, Benny Tai, and Chu Yiu-ming joined their supporters in a march from Causeway Bay to government offices in Admiralty. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Occupy activists invoke spirit of Christian persecution as hundreds march in Hong Kong ahead of court judgment day

  • Event takes protest leaders from Causeway Bay to Admiralty as part of Via Dolorosa ceremony
  • Movement’s ringleaders will learn their fate in court on April 9 after being tried for a variety of offences connected to the 2014 protests
Topic |   Occupy Central
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 9:34pm, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:07am, 31 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Occupy co-founders Chan Kin-man, Benny Tai, and Chu Yiu-ming joined their supporters in a march from Causeway Bay to government offices in Admiralty. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.