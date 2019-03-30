Occupy co-founders Chan Kin-man, Benny Tai, and Chu Yiu-ming joined their supporters in a march from Causeway Bay to government offices in Admiralty. Photo: Dickson Lee
Occupy activists invoke spirit of Christian persecution as hundreds march in Hong Kong ahead of court judgment day
- Event takes protest leaders from Causeway Bay to Admiralty as part of Via Dolorosa ceremony
- Movement’s ringleaders will learn their fate in court on April 9 after being tried for a variety of offences connected to the 2014 protests
