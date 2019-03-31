Laurence Leung was forced to quit as director of immigration in July 1996. Photo: SCMP
Real reason for mysterious departure of Hong Kong’s immigration chief in 1996 finally revealed – his links with people involved in organised crime
- Laurence Leung was forced to quit in July 1996 because of his close friendship with a man engaged in money laundering overseas, newly declassified files show
- Police integrity check on Leung also uncovered a conflict of interest linked to cheque for HK$750,000 he received
Topic | History
Laurence Leung was forced to quit as director of immigration in July 1996. Photo: SCMP