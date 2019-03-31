Channels

Laurence Leung was forced to quit as director of immigration in July 1996. Photo: SCMP
Politics

Real reason for mysterious departure of Hong Kong’s immigration chief in 1996 finally revealed – his links with people involved in organised crime

  • Laurence Leung was forced to quit in July 1996 because of his close friendship with a man engaged in money laundering overseas, newly declassified files show
  • Police integrity check on Leung also uncovered a conflict of interest linked to cheque for HK$750,000 he received
Topic |   History
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 9:00am, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:17am, 31 Mar, 2019

