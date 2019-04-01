Naohiko Hasegawa (left) and Keiichiro Ichinose, lawyers of the two Hong Kong activists, were in the city last week. Photo: Edmond So
‘Renowned scholar’ to help Hong Kong activists win court case in Japan over Tokyo Yasukuni Shrine protest, lawyers say
- Alex Kwok and Yim Man-wa have been held in Japan since being arrested for trespassing after they burned symbolic tablet of country’s wartime leader
- Academic in question cannot be named for fear Tokyo will deny him entry, source says
Topic | Yasukuni Shrine
