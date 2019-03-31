Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Marchers on the move on Sunday. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Thousands take to Hong Kong streets against proposal to extradite suspects to mainland China

  • Organisers say 12,000 took part in the rally against plan to send fugitives across the border
  • Protesters tell of fears about city opening itself up to the long arm of mainland law
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Tony Cheung  

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 7:04pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:48pm, 31 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Marchers on the move on Sunday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Secretary for Security John Lee and Chief Executive Carrie Lam have moved to allay fears surrounding the proposed extradition agreement. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

The gruesome Taiwan murder that lies behind Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s extradition push

  • Suspect in death of pregnant Hongkonger killed on holiday cannot stand trial because there is no agreement between two places
  • Backlash from business community means plan has been watered down, but doubts remain at home and abroad
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 7:00am, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:26am, 27 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Secretary for Security John Lee and Chief Executive Carrie Lam have moved to allay fears surrounding the proposed extradition agreement. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.