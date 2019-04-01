Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the press on Monday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
Extradition bill not made to measure for mainland China and won’t be abandoned, Carrie Lam says
- Hong Kong government will press ahead with the law despite 12,000 people marching against it on Sunday
- The bill will be tabled at the Legislative Council on Wednesday as scheduled
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Marchers on the move on Sunday. Photo: Winson Wong
Thousands take to Hong Kong streets against proposal to extradite suspects to mainland China
- Organisers say 12,000 took part in the rally against plan to send fugitives across the border
- Protesters tell of fears about city opening itself up to the long arm of mainland Chinese law
