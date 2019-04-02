Carrie Lam doubles down on her administration’s stance over the controversial extradition bill. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
‘We won’t put important work on hold,’ Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says in face of legal challenge against extradition plan by fugitive tycoon Joseph Lau
- Chief executive doubles down on controversial legislative amendments, claiming they are ‘in the public interest’
- Lau, who argues the plan is unconstitutional, was jailed in absentia by a Macau court in 2014 over a massive bribes-for-land scandal
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
