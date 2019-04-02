Lu Xinning (R), deputy director of Beijing’s liaison office, at a photo exhibition at Hong Kong Central Library on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
New deputy director of Beijing’s liaison office makes first public remarks: Calls on Hongkongers to be patriotic, study Chinese history and help develop nation
- Former People’s Daily editor reaches out to local media, saying ‘I was a journalist too’
- Remarks came at event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the May Fourth Movement
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
