The Hong Kong Bar Association said exemptions from the fugitives bill would make it impossible for any jurisdiction that did not have a long-term arrangement with the city to make a rendition request of those accused of having committed these exempted offences. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong Bar Association calls government’s extradition proposal a ‘step backward’, while extradition lawyer says it does not offer sufficient protections
- The barristers’ body says the list of exemptions offered to placate the business sector will leave existing extradition agreements weaker than they currently are
- Senior Counsel Michael Blanchflower decries the introduction of a subclause in the law which effectively removes the requirement for judicial authentication
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
The Hong Kong Bar Association said exemptions from the fugitives bill would make it impossible for any jurisdiction that did not have a long-term arrangement with the city to make a rendition request of those accused of having committed these exempted offences. Photo: Fung Chang
Carrie Lam doubles down on her administration’s stance over the controversial extradition bill. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
‘We won’t put important work on hold,’ Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says in face of legal challenge against extradition plan by fugitive tycoon Joseph Lau
- Chief executive doubles down on controversial legislative amendments, claiming they are ‘in the public interest’
- Joseph Lau, who argues the plan is unconstitutional, was jailed in absentia by a Macau court in 2014 over a massive bribes-for-land scandal
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Carrie Lam doubles down on her administration’s stance over the controversial extradition bill. Photo: K. Y. Cheng