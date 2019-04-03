Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Hong Kong Bar Association called for the removal of one-third of the 14 clauses in the proposed national anthem law. Photo: Fung Chang
Politics

Hong Kong Bar Association wants overhaul of national anthem bill, saying five of 14 clauses deviate from city’s common law traditions

  • Authorities asked to clarify how law would affect the oath-taking ceremonies of lawmakers and members of the judiciary
  • Five clauses the Bar objected to concern when and how the anthem should be sung
Topic |   Chinese national anthem
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 7:15am, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 3 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Hong Kong Bar Association called for the removal of one-third of the 14 clauses in the proposed national anthem law. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.