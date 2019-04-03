Channels

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng meets the media at the Legislative Council in Tamar. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Hong Kong will look into real reasons for extradition requests before moving fugitives, justice minister Teresa Cheng says

  • Department of justice will consider whether requests have religious, racial or political motives, including hidden ones
  • City will not transfer political fugitives, legal chief says hours before controversial bill receives first reading at Legco
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 3:01pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:01pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng meets the media at the Legislative Council in Tamar. Photo: Dickson Lee
Alex Lo
Alex Lo
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

My Take by Alex Lo

Extradition bill critics find friend in fugitive tycoon Joseph Lau

  • The billionaire, who faces jail in Macau, has every reason to be worried and has applied for a judicial review to challenge the Hong Kong government’s controversial plan
Alex Lo

Alex Lo  

Published: 4:26pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:09pm, 2 Apr, 2019

