Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng meets the media at the Legislative Council in Tamar. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong will look into real reasons for extradition requests before moving fugitives, justice minister Teresa Cheng says
- Department of justice will consider whether requests have religious, racial or political motives, including hidden ones
- City will not transfer political fugitives, legal chief says hours before controversial bill receives first reading at Legco
