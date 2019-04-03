People holding candles during the June 4 candlelight vigil at Victoria Park last year. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Legco votes down pan-democrats’ motion to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
- The motion, tabled by Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai, was defeated 28 to 23 with nine abstentions, the 19th time it has been tabled and rejected since 1999
- Wu said the pro-democracy camp would persist to ensure the crackdown is not forgotten
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
People holding candles during the June 4 candlelight vigil at Victoria Park last year. Photo: K.Y. Cheng