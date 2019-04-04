Lawmakers have criticised the MTR Corp for repeatedly raising fares. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong lawmakers reach across political divide to call on government to overhaul management of MTR Corporation
- Pan-democrats and pro-establishment politicians alike want the government to buy back a full stake in the rail operator and monitor the beleaguered firm
- The call comes as Legco debates a non-binding notion on Thursday calling for officials to tackle major issues, including repeated MTR fare rises
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
Lawmakers have criticised the MTR Corp for repeatedly raising fares. Photo: Felix Wong