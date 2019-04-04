Former justice chief Elsie Leung has said fears over the city’s extradition proposal are laughable. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Fears over Hong Kong extradition plans ‘laughable and absurd’, former justice chief Elsie Leung says
- Comments come as opposition lawmakers plan vote of no-confidence in city’s leader Carrie Lam
- But Leung questions why people are afraid of trusting mainland China
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
