Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng (centre) presides over a meeting on the development of the bay area. As part of integration plans, Beijing has offered Hongkongers the chance to work as civil servants on the mainland. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Low pay and party loyalty: would Hongkongers want to be civil servants in mainland China?

  • Government workers across the border express mixed views on whether city’s residents would do well in their posts
  • Beijing has offered such opportunities as part of bay area plan
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 9:00am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 13 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng (centre) presides over a meeting on the development of the bay area. As part of integration plans, Beijing has offered Hongkongers the chance to work as civil servants on the mainland. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.